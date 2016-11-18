COAL CITY, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say an off-duty deputy shot and wounded a man suspected of starting a fire in Coal City.
Local news outlets report that the incident began Thursday after authorities responded to a house fire.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Lt. J.C. Canaday says the person suspected of starting the fire was located by an off-duty deputy who had stopped by to help with the fire. Canaday says that after the deputy confronted him, the suspect pulled out a knife.
The deputy drew his weapon and told the suspect to drop the knife. The man didn’t comply and moved toward the deputy. At that point, the deputy fired his gun, striking the suspect, who was brought to the hospital.
Most Read Stories
- Trump supporter in state Senate says some protests are ‘economic terrorism,’ should be felonies
- Flesh-eating bacteria traced to tilapia bought from Bellevue market
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Cheap Eats: Some of Seattle’s greatest food isn’t found at the priciest places | PNW Magazine WATCH
The deputy has been place on administrative leave pending an investigation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.