NEW YORK (AP) — An off-duty correction officer has been fatally shot in New York City.

Officials say the unidentified woman was shot Sunday night while sitting in a car outside a home in the Flatlands neighborhood of Brooklyn. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known if the woman was a city or state correction officer.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

No arrests have been made.

Police continue to investigate.