NEW YORK (AP) — An off-duty correction officer has been fatally shot in New York City.
Officials say the unidentified woman was shot Sunday night while sitting in a car outside a home in the Flatlands neighborhood of Brooklyn. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was not immediately known if the woman was a city or state correction officer.
A motive for the shooting remains unclear.
Most Read Stories
- Arrest of black teen in Wallingford sets off social-media storm
- Huskies not only should be in playoffs, they should be in Fiesta Bowl
- UW Huskies awarded No. 4 seed for College Football Playoff, to play No. 1 Alabama in Peach Bowl
- An earthquake worse than the 'Big One'? Shattered New Zealand city shows danger of Seattle's fault | Seismic Neglect WATCH
- Fancy a weekend jaunt? Seattle, Portland booms put I-5 drivers in a jam | FYI Guy
No arrests have been made.
Police continue to investigate.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.