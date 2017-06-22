LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock say a mall worker wrestled away a stripper pole from a would-be thief who bit the employee during the struggle.
According to police, a woman entered a Spencer’s store in Little Rock’s Park Plaza Mall at midday Wednesday and tried to return an item. A police report says that the woman became frustrated when she was refused money and tried to leave with a stripper pole instead.
Little Rock television station KATV reports (http://bit.ly/2sv87Kr ) that the woman bit the worker’s arm during a struggle. But police say the employee was able to take back the stripper pole, valued at $40, and the woman ran away.
Police say no arrests have been made.
