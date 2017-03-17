VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Something more than air came slithering out of a car vent in Florida.
Monica Dorsett says she “almost crashed her car” when a red rat snake crawled out the air conditioner vent as she drove down a highway in Venice.
Dorsett tells Fox 13 (http://bit.ly/2mA0zzY ) she was in traffic on March 10 when she saw the snake slither out of the vent to the left of her steering wheel. She cut across two lanes and stopped in a parking lot.
She says she slammed the door with the snake half in and half out. Her husband then opened the door and the snake fell to the ground. She says he “euthanized” it.
Most Read Stories
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Lorenzo Romar had to go — for the good of the team and despite fond memories | Matt Calkins
- Tourism in Seattle: Gee, what’s not to like? Apparently a lot
Venice is about 210 miles (340 kilometers) northwest of Miami.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.