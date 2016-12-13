WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit family is conceding that it can’t match the neighbors’ holiday display.
The Detroit News reports (http://detne.ws/2gTSUKT ) that Jami Kelly used plywood and a few strings of white lights to form the word “Ditto” with an arrow pointing toward the home next-door in Westland.
The 34-year-old says her family started doing its own light display, but realized that the creation couldn’t compare. She says: “Nothing measures up.”
Kelly’s neighbors have an elaborate display, including reindeer, a large snow globe and a huge bear on the roof. Kelly says she got the idea for her own display online.
Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/
