VIENNA (AP) — He who burps loudest laughs best — at least in this case.
Nearly a year after a policeman ticketed Edin Mehic for loudly belching next to him, the Vienna bartender has won his appeal.
Mehic was fined 70 euros ($75) for a sonorous post-kebab burp next to the officer at an amusement park. The ticket said he violated “public decency with a loud belch next to a police officer.”
But a court document Mehic emailed to The Associated Press on Friday shows authorities have ruled in his favor. It says there was “never proof” that he burped to affront the officer.
Most Read Stories
- What we know about the shooting of 2 Seattle police officers WATCH
- 3 police officers shot in downtown Seattle WATCH
- Utah girl shot in head by teens: 'I'm tougher than a bullet' VIEW
- Starbucks barista has social-media meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
Mehic’s belch resonated in Austria long after it was emitted. Groups organized to support him, and a kebab chain paid for both his ticket and an all-expenses trip to Istanbul.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.