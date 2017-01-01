SAN DIEGO (AP) — For the second straight year, twins in San Diego are getting attention because, though born just minutes apart, one has a birthday in 2016 and one in 2017.
KFMB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2iETYDH ) the twin girls were born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.
One girl arrived at 11:56 p.m. on Dec. 31, and the other came on Jan. 1, 2017 at midnight.
The family was not available for comment.
Most Read Stories
- Complete coverage: Huskies get outmuscled in 24-7 Peach Bowl loss to Alabama
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- UW's Chris Petersen after loss to Alabama: 'When you step back and look at the big picture, the bar's been moved up' WATCH
- Sure, Alabama is better, but Huskies still could have won | Matt Calkins
- Amazon deploys many more orange robots at warehouses | Sunday Buzz
Last year, a baby girl and boy arrived one minute before and two minutes after the New Year at San Diego Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.
___
Information from: KFMB-TV, http://www.kfmb.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.