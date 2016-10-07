GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers tight end Jared Cook got an unappetizing surprise in his order of chicken wings last week — a fried chicken head.

Cook said he found the head Tuesday as he was at home, eating a carry-out order from Buffalo Wild Wings. He said Friday that he was eating his first wing when he saw the head and “immediately spit my food out.”

He returned his order to the restaurant for a refund. The story got attention Friday after he posted a picture of the head on Twitter.

The restaurant chain said in a statement: “Buffalo Wild Wings takes food preparation, service and quality extremely seriously and we are looking into this situation. We’ve reached out to Jared Cook and our suppliers for more information.”

Cook said when he returned the food, the workers apologized and said that his discovery meant his food was fresh.

“That doesn’t make it any better,” Cook said.

He said he will probably not return to Buffalo Wild Wings, but he was not sure he will be able to give up wings overall.

“Seeing as how it’s one of my favorite foods, I don’t see how I can give that up,” he said. “My wife is a vegetarian and she’s strongly encouraging I become one now. … I think it’s good advice. Eventually I will become one but not right now.”

The picture on Twitter shows the chicken head with a fork in it. Cook said that after he found it, he called his wife on Facetime and pretended the chicken head was talking to her — and she was pretty grossed out.

“I was just talking in a high, squeaky voice, ‘Why did they do this to me?'” he said.

Cook did not practice Friday and was listed as out for Sunday night’s home game against the New York Giants.