NEW YORK (AP) — A nursing student who celebrated a makeshift graduation on a New York City subway train after a train breakdown made him miss the actual ceremony has finally received his diploma.

Hunter College President Jennifer Raab and nursing school Dean Gail McCain presented Jerich Alcantara with his diploma on Thursday. He says he is enjoying his brief moment in the spotlight and said he was happy to see things end on a positive note.

Alcantara was on his way to commencement on May 30 when his subway train stalled. Passengers waited an hour and a half for a rescue train.

Friends, family members and strangers threw Alcantara an impromptu ceremony while they waited.

Alcantara says he still doesn’t have a nursing job lined up, but is preparing for his licensing exam.