PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A life-sized statue missing from an Italian church is returning home after spending decades in a Philadelphia home as a woman’s personal shrine.
Ed Nader tells NewsWorks (http://bit.ly/2tDlxC4 ) he was visiting Montauro, Italy, the birthplace of his great-grandmother, when he mentioned the 6-foot statue depicting St. Pantaleon tied to a tree that she kept in a closet.
Nader says the town mayor became excited, telling him through an interpreter that it belonged to the church, where its place had been sitting empty for years. Nader agreed to return it.
He says a group of Montauro parishioners had brought the statue to the U.S. in 1946 for a parade on the saint’s feast day. For some reason, he says, they left it with his great-grandmother and never returned to retrieve it.
