WINSLOW, Maine (AP) — A horse and a camel at a Maine petting zoo have formed an unlikely friendship.
The 5-year-old camel, Caesar, at the Pony X-Press Zoo in Winslow has become a guide for Dolly the horse, who is blind.
The zoo’s Ed Papsis tells WGME-TV (http://bit.ly/2hk6xGY) Dolly’s probably the only horse with “a seeing eye camel.”
He says Caesar needed the company of another animal and Dolly needed a guide, so the two were put together and they bonded. Dolly relies on the camel and follows him around. She whinnys for him if he’s not nearby and he bellows back for her.
___
Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com
