ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 17-foot python that had caused concern in a community north of Anchorage, Alaska, since it went missing two weeks ago has returned home.
Matsunika-Sustina Borough Animal Care reports that Sam slithered back into view Monday in the living room of its owners’ home in the town of Meadow Lakes.
Sam had attracted international media attention after it went missing 14 days ago.
One of its owners tells the borough’s Animal Care department that Sam was fed a 25-pound rabbit before it disappeared.
Most Read Stories
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- Seattle police officer charged in large-scale pot-smuggling operation
- Huge park-and-ride closure in Bellevue leaves angry commuters feeling stranded | Traffic Lab
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Seattle man, 32, dies after fall on Mount Hood
“He doesn’t know where it was hiding,” Animal Care Officer Darla Erskine wrote in her report. “The owner walked into the living room, and Sam was slithering across the floor.”
There are no wild snakes in most of Alaska.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.