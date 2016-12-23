MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian man who drove his car into an airport terminal and reached the departure gates says he did it for love.
The Kazan airport administration says an intoxicated man rammed through the terminal’s door late Wednesday and drove around inside. Video footage shows a battered, Russian-made car drive past the check-in desk and into a departure gate before it reached a railway terminal outside.
News website Kazansky Reporter on Friday quoted 40-year old Ruslan Nurtdinov, who told a court hearing that he had planned his route carefully: “I had to get on the platform. I was fighting for love!”
Nurtdinov said his lady friend was arriving at the railway platform, and this was his way to greet her.
The airport said no one was hurt in the incident.
