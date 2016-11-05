BERLIN (AP) — A retiree in Germany has struck gold in his garden, finding the wedding band he lost three years ago wrapped around a carrot.
Germany public broadcaster WDR reports that the 82-year-old lost the ring while gardening in the western town of Bad Muenstereifel.
The incident happened shortly after the man, whose name was not released, celebrated his golden wedding anniversary.
WDR reported Friday that the man’s wife reassured him at the time that the ring would eventually reappear. She died six months before being proven right.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- NFL tells Seahawks it blew a few calls in Sunday's loss to Saints
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- Dramatic GE engine explosion on Boeing 767 poses puzzle for investigators VIEW
- Not just mansions anymore: Record number of Seattle-area homes fetching $1 million
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.