ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two pastors renovating and working to reopen a historic New Mexico church found out they already had visitors — bees.
KOB-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico, reports (https://goo.gl/0FcOQ5) that Dee Brown and his wife, Bernadine, discovered the bees while working to remodel Emerge Church ABQ. Both are pastors of the church targeting Albuquerque’s South Valley’s African American community.
The bees had swarmed one side of the church and threatened renovations.
A local bee rescuer offered to remove the honey makers for free.
Raymond Espinoza of Honeybee Rescue Farm removed the bees and planned to relocate them elsewhere amid large bee losses nationwide.
___
Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com