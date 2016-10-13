CAIRO (AP) — A video of an enraged tuk tuk driver unloading on the state of Egypt’s suffering economy has gone viral, underlining growing popular discontent over shortages of food staples.

Filmed in the crowded narrow lanes of a working class Cairo neighborhood, the video shows the driver, surrounded by locals, slamming the government for spending money on ceremony and pomp while the poor suffer.

He says that Egypt’s image on television looks like a wealthy European city, but that down in the streets it looks closer to Somalia.

By Thursday, the segment, which was originally aired a night earlier on the pro-government Al Hayat television channel, had gained 1.5 million views and 44,000 likes on Facebook. It has since been pulled from the network’s media sites.