Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — It wasn’t an ordinary police call for someone trying to duck a subway fare.

New York City officers found themselves chasing down a duck that strayed onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station Friday morning.

Police arrived at the Jefferson Street station on the L line around 9 a.m. to find the duck down in the tracks.

Officers Frantz Chauvet and Anastasiya Mishchenko and detectives Kevin Conway and Michael Black worked to rescue it.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The New York Police Department’s Transit Bureau posted video on Twitter of the officers carrying the bird along the platform, and later releasing the duck in a park from a police-tape-wrapped box.

The bird hopped out and waddled off down a snowy path.

Chief Joseph Fox quipped that the “apprehension went swimmingly.”

The Associated Press