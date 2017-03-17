NEW YORK (AP) — It wasn’t an ordinary police call for someone trying to duck a subway fare.
New York City officers found themselves chasing down a duck that strayed onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station Friday morning.
Police arrived at the Jefferson Street station on the L line around 9 a.m. to find the duck down in the tracks.
Officers Frantz Chauvet and Anastasiya Mishchenko and detectives Kevin Conway and Michael Black worked to rescue it.
The New York Police Department’s Transit Bureau posted video on Twitter of the officers carrying the bird along the platform, and later releasing the duck in a park from a police-tape-wrapped box.
The bird hopped out and waddled off down a snowy path.
Chief Joseph Fox quipped that the “apprehension went swimmingly.”
