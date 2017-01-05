AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man tried to destroy cocaine hidden under his belly fat while being taken to jail after failing a field sobriety test early on New Year’s Eve.
An Austin police officer pulled over Florentino Herrera early on the morning of Dec. 31 after he says he saw the 48-year-old run a stop sign and cross a solid white traffic line. Herrera was arrested after failing field sobriety tests and refusing to take a blood alcohol test.
In an affidavit, police say the squad car’s camera recorded Herrera trying to destroy cocaine concealed under his stomach fat.
Herrera is being held on charges of evidence tampering and driving while intoxicated.
Most Read Stories
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Cold snap ‘locked in,’ snow possible for weekend
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman declines to talk to local media, says will only talk to Ed Werder of ESPN
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Seattle-area developer Dargey charged with fraud after collecting $150M from Asian investors
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.