NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Two suspects in a weekend break-in at a Massachusetts convenience store had a fowl accomplice.
Northampton officers investigating a robbery in progress at a store at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday quickly found two men and a live rooster in a nearby car.
The men were arrested on breaking and entering and other charges, and the stolen property was recovered.
The rooster was not charged, but was taken to the station for safe keeping.
Police said on their official Facebook page that while they have provided temporary shelter for a variety of animals before, this was the first rooster.
There was no word on why the suspects had the bird. Their names were not released.
