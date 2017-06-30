MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina are seeking a man who apologized after attempting to rob a convenience store.
The Sun News reports that Horry County police say they responded June 18 to a Circle K in Little River after the unidentified man walked inside and demanded money while holding a knife.
A police report says a night clerk told them the man entered the store around 1 a.m. and approached the counter. Police say the “unfazed” clerk didn’t give the man money and told him to leave. The man realized his efforts were going nowhere and apologized, put the knife back in his pocket and left.
___
Most Read Stories
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- New Washington state budget would provide $7.3B more to public schools over four years
- Seattle added more people last year than all of King County’s suburbs combined | FYI Guy
- Why Russell Wilson's improved health and lower weight may be the biggest Seahawks' story no one is talking about
- Mind-bending, eagerly awaited ‘Infinity Mirrors’ to open at Seattle Art Museum on Friday WATCH
Information from: The Sun News, http://www.thesunnews.com/