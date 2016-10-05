HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a fugitive’s sweet tooth helped police capture a wanted New Mexico man after he tried to take a doughnut without paying for it.
The Hobbs News-Sun reports (https://goo.gl/epcavx) that Gregory Mendoza was arrested Monday outside a bakery after police received a report he stole a doughnut.
Police then discovered the 35-year-old Mendoza was wanted on a number of charges, including cruelty to animals and traffic violations.
New Mexico court records show Mendoza has 10 pending charges out of Carlsbad Magistrate Court from July.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin and teammates meet with Seattle Police Department officers
- Report: Oregon expected to start true freshman QB Justin Herbert vs. Huskies
- UW emeritus professor, ‘a brilliant physicist,’ wins Nobel Prize for breakthroughs on matter
- Oregon assistant coach says Ducks' 12-year win streak vs. Huskies 'not going to end'
- What national media are saying about Russell Wilson and Seahawks' win vs. Jets
Mendoza also has charges pending in Las Vegas Magistrate Court, including aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.
It was not known if Mendoza had an attorney.
___
Information from: Hobbs News-Sun, http://www.hobbsnews.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.