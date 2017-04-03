LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple pranked their mailman on April Fools’ Day by leaving an extra-long letter sticking out of the mail slot on their front door.
Bill Kelly and his wife used a piece of paper several feet long that they folded over to look like an envelope. They waited for the mailman to grab it from the mail slot and laughed as he pulled several feet of it from the door of their Lewisburg home on Saturday.
The couple addressed it to “A.P. Rilfools” and, in case the postman didn’t figure it out right away, wrote “April Fools!” in big letters on the other end of the fake envelope.
The couple posted several photos of the prank on Facebook and even posed with the letter and the grinning mailman.
