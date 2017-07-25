NEW YORK (AP) — Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.
Josh Avsec posted the correspondence to Twitter this month and Tinder offered to send him and Michelle Arendas on an overdue date to a city of their choosing.
The Kent State University students hugged and smiled as they met Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” before heading to the Hawaiian island of Maui.
They’d gone months between Tinder responses, replying with tongue-in-cheek excuses like “sorry my phone died” or “was in the shower.”
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Why watermelon is good for you
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- Distracted-driving law in full effect for Monday morning commute
- Woman, 71, and terrier-Chihuahua named Yoda rescued after nearly week in Olympic National Park
On the program, Avsec said his sister met her fiance on Tinder. To which, Arendas replied with a smile: “No pressure!”