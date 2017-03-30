PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An Alabama youth minister was fined $25 for using a metal garden hoe to dig in the sand with his 7-year-old son while on spring break in Florida’s Panhandle.
The News Herald (http://bit.ly/2ocb1Cy ) reports Bryant Rylee of Moundville, Alabama, was building a sandcastle on Panama City Beach with his wife and son on March 23 when a police officer approached.
Rylee said the officer told them they couldn’t use metal tools on the beach, and Rylee asked to have the law cited to him.
Police Chief Drew Whitman says Rylee was given opportunities to fill in the hole but refused. Whitman says the law was adopted following a rowdy 2015 spring break and was designed to protect against sexual assaults.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- Baltimore police show jarring footage of SWAT shooting
- Seattle sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary cities’ order WATCH
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
He said it wasn’t intended to “mess up somebody’s sandcastle.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.