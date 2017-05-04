LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock police have arrested three men and accused them of stealing a live alligator from a downtown nature center.
The three were charged early Thursday with commercial burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief. One also faces a charge of fleeing.
Police say that, after the burglary at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center, officers found the three-foot alligator beneath a seat in the men’s car. Still missing Thursday afternoon was a replica of a western diamondback rattlesnake. A shotgun taken in the burglary was also recovered.
The center’s exhibit hall was closed Thursday so crews can repair a number of educational exhibits damaged after the break-in.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Man without a country: Revered theater director has to prove he belongs | Danny Westneat
- Nathan Hale players dispute reports about coach Brandon Roy's reported shooting
The nature center is in the city’s River Market District, close to the Bill Clinton presidential library.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.