KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — An iguana caused quite a racket during a professional tennis match at the Miami Open, perching atop a scoreboard and then scurrying across the court.
The rather large reptile showed up at Court 1 midway through the final set of Jiri Vesely’s 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Tommy Haas on Wednesday, delaying play for several minutes.
At first, they tried to continue with the match. But action was halted as attempts were made to remove the iguana.
Haas wandered over with a cellphone and snapped a selfie with the critter.
At one point, the unpaid spectator climbed down the scoreboard and ran across the court before winding up on top of another scoreboard.
Eventually, someone used a towel to grab the critter by the tail and carried him away.
Tennis Channel tweeted out video of the episode.
