LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — Guinness World Records says a roughly half-mile-long ice cream sundae that was gobbled up in Michigan this June was the longest ever.
The Ludington Daily News reports that the sundae measuring a little over 2,970 feet in length and fed thousands of people lining eight blocks in the Lake Michigan town.
House of Flavors organized the ice cream event in Ludington, 100 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.
According to Guinness, the previous longest ice-cream dessert was created in 2015 in Manurewa, New Zealand, and it was 1,957 feet and 1 inch.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- Third presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- NFL Films offers clearest view yet of what led to blowup by Seahawks' Richard Sherman
Ludington’s record may be short-lived, however. MLive.com reports Moo-ville Creamery and others in Nashville, Michigan, tried to break the record Sept. 17, making a dessert that spanned 3,656 feet.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.