BERLIN (AP) — Police in Bavaria say they were able to track down a man responsible for a hit-and-run by following the hoof prints and manure left behind by the horse pulling his carriage.

Police in Grafenrheinfeld said the 78-year-old man scraped a car parked at the side of the road Tuesday as he trotted through the town near Schweinfurt, the dpa news agency reported.

The man continued on without reporting the accident, but an eyewitness reported the incident to police. Police say the trail of hoof prints and manure led them to the suspect’s stable and he confessed to the accident when confronted.

He’s responsible for about 2,000 euros ($2,100) in damage.