JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida businessman who faked his own death to defraud insurance companies has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
The Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/2kTNMss ) reports that 63-year-old Jose Lantigua was sentenced Wednesday in Jacksonville after he pleaded guilty to bank fraud, identity theft and other charges.
The former owner of a furniture business, Lantigua and his wife told people that he had mad cow disease and was traveling to Venezuela for treatment. According to his plea agreement, he went there to obtain a fake death certificate.
He was arrested last year in North Carolina while applying for a passport in another man’s name.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
Lantigua’s wife, who also pleaded guilty to her part in the scam, received five years of probation.
___
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.