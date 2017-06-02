LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A construction site in southern New Mexico, which sparked buzz with a fake sign announcing it as a future home of a Cheesecake Factory, is really a future emergency center.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (https://goo.gl/aIJF5k) that officials say pranksters put up the bogus sign on a gate as a joke.
Still, the fake sign announcing “The Cheesecake Factory Fall 2017” and another one saying “Dave and Busters Coming Soon” generated excitement on social media in Las Cruces, a city of 100,000 people near the U.S.-Mexico border.
City officials dashed those hopes Thursday by confirming the site is destined to be an emergency department for MountainView Regional Medical Center.
The Las Cruces Police Department says the pranksters could face charges.
___
Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com