PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — The “mannequin challenge” has gone to the dogs.
Canines are getting in on the internet craze that has featured videos of athletes, students and celebrities frozen in various poses.
Kansas college student Ryan Thomas has garnered nearly 200,000 retweets for his video of a boxer named Boston sitting perfectly still while wearing costumes. The dog also displays impressive willpower by posing in front of a tray of muffins and on a couch while covered in Doritos.
Not to be outdone, WTVC-TV reports Ralfi, a dog in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the star of a challenge video, posing with bacon in its mouth, a ball on its nose and a full glass of wine on its head.
