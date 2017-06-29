DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police in suburban Detroit can skip barbershops as they search for a man who stole a hair growth product.
This guy is bald.
Dearborn police have security video of a bald man who is suspected of stealing Rogaine from a Walgreens store on June 22. Investigators say the man put seven boxes in a bag and dashed. He was wearing a shirt that said, “Air Force Dad.”
Police Chief Ron Haddad says it’s “not the most hair-raising crime,” but he wants the public’s help. Police say the bald man could strike again because it takes many months of consistent use to grow hair.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- Washington lawmakers reach tentative state budget deal, but no details made public