BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — A community in central Pennsylvania has painted a blue stripe between the double-yellow lines on some streets to express support for police, firefighters and ambulance workers.
But the state Department of Transportation is concerned that Conoy Township might have crossed a line — figuratively, that is.
According to a report Wednesday by LNP (http://bit.ly/2gm039w ), the stripe doesn’t comply with state highway rules.
PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny says drivers could get confused and the township could be liable if the coloring causes a crash. Still, Penny wasn’t sure if the agency would take action.
Township supervisor chairman Stephen Mohr disputes the idea that a blue line could be such a distraction. There are no plans to remove the stripes.
Conoy Township is about 20 miles southeast of Harrisburg.
Information from: LNP, http://lancasteronline.com
