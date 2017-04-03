LARKSPUR, Colo. (AP) — Veterinarians Michele and Nicholas Anderson don’t leave anyone out when they celebrate life’s big moments.
The Colorado couple “invited” two rescue kittens to their March wedding and included them in photos.
ABC News reports the newlyweds volunteer at Devine Feline, a cat welfare clinic in Denver near their home. They brought the kittens, Jeeves and Houdini, along on their wedding day to possibly raise awareness about animal welfare issues.
The couple met in vet school and had been dating for four years before getting married.
Most Read Stories
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- UW women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors nearing return to Arkansas
The kittens remain available for adoption at Devine Feline.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.