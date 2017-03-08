CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas college student who moonlights as a magician showed off his juggling skills after he was pulled over for a broken brake light, and the act was captured on an officer’s body camera and police cruiser video.
University of Central Arkansas police pulled over 21-year-old Blayk Puckett last week in Conway, about 25 miles northwest of Little Rock.
Police say Puckett was driving slowly and officers suspected that he may have been under the influence. UCA police spokesman Michael Hopper says the officers quickly saw that Puckett was sober and they agreed to give him a warning before Puckett revealed he was a magician.
Puckett, whose license plate read JUGGLER, volunteered to juggle some bowling pins. He quipped: “This is the new sobriety test in Conway.”
