DENNIS, Mass. (AP) — A college class ring lost in the surf at a Massachusetts beach nearly half a century ago is back on the finger of its owner.
The Cape Cod Times (http://bit.ly/2wl24so ) reports that Patrick O’Hagan lost the Class of 1969 Manhattan College ring while on his honeymoon in Dennis in 1970.
James Wirth was in ankle-deep water at low tide on a Dennis beach last month scanning with his metal detector when he found the corroded ring.
Tracking down the owner was easy, because O’Hagan’s full name was inscribed on the ring, along with an “E” indicating he had studied engineering. Wirth returned the ring to O’Hagan at his Long Island, New York, home earlier this month.
O’Hagan’s wife, Christine Kehl O’Hagan, says they were “thrilled” to get it back.
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com