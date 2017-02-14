VIENNA (AP) — Six months after her cat ran away, a woman in the Netherlands is looking forward to a reunion — in an Austrian village 950 kilometers (nearly 600 miles) away.
Austrian state broadcaster ORF reports that Pepper recently turned up in Aschbach-Markt, west of Vienna.
She looked to be just another stray to the person who brought her to a local veterinarian. But an examination revealed that the well-traveled feline was microchipped, allowing veterinarian Katharina Zoechling to trace the owner and through photos, establish that the cat was indeed hers.
ORF said Tuesday that the unnamed owner is planning a trip to the Austrian village to claim Pepper. And while how the cat got there may never be known, one guess is she hitch-hiked — on the back of a truck.
