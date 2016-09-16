PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are “addressing” an unusual crime spree: Someone is stealing the ones and zeroes from addresses mounted on people’s homes.
WTXF-TV (http://bit.ly/2cMDzy9 ) says it’s happening in the city’s East Kensington section.
Meghan Haley says she noticed the zero missing from her home on Wednesday and saw a woman stealing it when she checked her surveillance video .
Another woman, Krista Ricca, was awakened by the sound of a power drill about 4 a.m. and saw a man stealing a number from her neighbor’s home across the street.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says he's ready to take on a starter's workload
- Open ‘safe places’ in Seattle, King County for heroin use, task force says VIEW
- $80,000 median: Income gain in Seattle far outpaces other cities
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
The news website Billy Penn first reported the thefts.
Scott Fisher had a zero stolen. He says he doesn’t know if “someone is trying to send a message or someone just has an obsession with zeroes and ones.”
___
Information from: WTXF-TV, http://www.foxphiladelphia.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.