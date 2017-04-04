LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two sets of new parents were surprised to learn that their babies were part of a Shakespearean connection at a Florida hospital.
The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2nEOzi1 ) reports Juliette Crouch was born Friday morning at Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Hours later, Romeo Kidd made his debut down the hallway.
Hospital privacy laws almost kept the drama from playing out. A nurse asked Carolyn Kidd her baby’s name and said a Juliette was born the same day. But she couldn’t tell them where Juliette’s parents were.
But the two families began searching for each other. Dad Justin Crouch says he thought about walking down the hall saying, “Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou, Romeo.”
Most Read Stories
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- Seattle mayor drops property-tax plan, now seeks county sales tax to fight homelessness
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
The families finally got together, shared laughs and exchanged contact information unlike in “Romeo & Juliet” where the families were mortal enemies.
___
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.