VIENNA (AP) — It took an international search and choosing among more than 50 applicants, but an Austrian town has a new hermit.
Mayor Erich Rohrmoser of Saalfelden, near Salzburg, says officials chose Belgian Stan Vanuytrecht, a former artillery officer, surveyor and a Roman Catholic deacon, because the bearded 58-year-old pipe smoker “emanates calm and comes across as steady.”
Vanuytrecht is pleased — and surprised. State broadcaster ORF quotes him as saying “I thought I have no chance.”
Built into a cliff, the more than 350-year-old hermitage near the town has no heat, no running water and is habitable only between April and November.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- I-5 repaving starts this week: 3 years, 22 miles, ‘some rough commutes’
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Trump targets visa program he says hurts American workers VIEW
The hermit’s unpaid job includes greeting pilgrims making the trek to the building, which has been empty since a Benedictine monk left last year.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.