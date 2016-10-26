MILAN (AP) — An Italian land artist has used his tractor to transform a field near the Italian city of Verona into a giant portrait of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Artist Dario Gambarin created a similar portrait of Democrat Hillary Clinton in September.
Gambarin created the Trump portrait on a 25,000-square-meter field, writing “Ciao,” beneath Trump’s left shoulder, signifying recent polls that show Clinton ahead. Still, Gambarin was quoted by the Verona daily L’Arena as saying “anything can happen. And in case of defeat, the Republican Trump can in any case console himself with my huge portrait.”
Gambarin often chooses topical figures for his tractor art, which he creates freestyle in his cornfield without a pattern. Previous subjects have included Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama and Pope Francis.
Most Read Stories
- Voter alert: In 3 Washington counties, one stamp is not enough to return your ballot
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Chris Hansen pledges to go with all-private funding for proposed Sodo arena
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Will he chew gum? Japan wary of Philippine leader's visit VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.