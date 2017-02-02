JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Everyone’s had a bad conference call experience when someone who dialed in puts the call on hold, and loud hold music makes it impossible for the call to continue.
The Alaska Marijuana Control Board had a bit of that and a sound of a different sort during its meeting Thursday.
Someone who had dialed in to the meeting in Juneau flushed a toilet.
About 40 people were on the line, including enforcement officer James Hoelscher from Anchorage.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
During his report, muffled noises were heard in the background and then the very distinct sound of a toilet flushing.
Board member Mark Springer stopped the meeting and admonished the unknown flusher as being rude.
Springer asked whoever was walking around with a cellphone in their pocket, and who had flushed the toilet, to mute their phone.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.