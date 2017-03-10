ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage, Alaska, man has been charged with using an unusual tool to steal an ATM — a front-end loader.

Federal authorities have charged 25-year-old Adrian Turnbow with bank larceny in the attempted theft of an ATM.

It was the fourth Anchorage ATM theft with heavy equipment since Dec. 25.

An FBI affidavit says a security guard at 6:10 a.m. Monday called Anchorage police to report a front-end loader trying to take an ATM from an east-side bank.

Officers spotted the loader attempting to flee until it got stuck in a parking lot embankment. Turnbow was driving. Police found the ATM in a bank drive-thru lane.

Turnbow remains jailed. Federal public defender Darrel Gardner says the case is in its early stages and Turnbow has not entered a plea.