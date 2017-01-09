MONMOUTH, Ore. (AP) — A cow stranded on ice in western Oregon experienced what might be called a moo-ving rescue.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report last Friday about a cow that had ventured onto a frozen pond, fallen and couldn’t get back up.
A sheriff’s deputy, the cow’s owner and a friend of the owner rushed to the rescue. The sheriff’s office says the owner used some lassoing skills to get a rope around the cow from shore.
Video shows the bovine being steadily winched across the ice on its belly, safely reaching shore, and then moseying back toward the barn.
Sheriff Mark Garton said Monday the cow is doing just fine.
