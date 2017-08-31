LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada cattleman and state’s rights figure Cliven Bundy and six other defendants have an October trial date in their federal prosecution stemming from an armed standoff that stopped a cattle roundup near Bundy’s ranch in 2014.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro on Thursday scheduled jury selection to start Oct. 10 in Las Vegas for Bundy, two of his sons and four other men — including two whose recent retrial ended in a hung jury on some charges.

Prosecutors allege Bundy family members enlisted a self-styled militia to stop federal agents at gunpoint from enforcing court orders to remove Bundy cattle from what is now Gold Butte National Monument.

Bundy says he doesn’t recognize federal authority over public land where he says his family has grazed cattle for more than 100 years.