NECKER ISLAND, British Virgin Islands (AP) — Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some time vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House.
The Virgin Group founder put up a blog post with pictures and video of the ex-president kitesurfing off one of Branson’s private islands in the British Virgin Islands. Branson writes that Obama, who’s a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office.
Branson says after spending a couple days learning to kitesurf, Obama bested the billionaire in a watersport challenge.
He says inviting the Obamas to his island was “a huge honor.”
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Seahawks among favorites for Super Bowl 52; Russell Wilson making plans to get there
Obama spent his first days after leaving Washington vacationing in Palm Springs, California.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.