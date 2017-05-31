WASHINGTON (AP) — Barack and Michelle Obama have bought the home they’ve been renting in a tony D.C. neighborhood since the former president left office.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2qHfREZ ) that the Obamas bought the eight-bedroom, 9½-bath mansion for $8.1 million. Property records show the deed transfer was recorded Wednesday.

The Obamas have said they plan to remain in the capital while their younger daughter, Sasha, finishes high school at Sidwell Friends in Washington.

Spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement: “Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property.”

