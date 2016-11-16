WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration comes crashing to a halt on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day. And that means an end of employment for about nearly 500 White House staffers who work for President Barack Obama.

Hoping to ensure his staffers find decent jobs, Obama and his team have brought in representatives from Facebook, Instagram and other companies to offer insights into the job market. Officials from LinkedIn are helping White House staffers identify ways to market their skills.

And Georgetown University, not far from the White House, has designed a custom professional development program dubbed “Future44” — Obama is the 44th president — to teach Obama political appointees how to position themselves for life after the White House.