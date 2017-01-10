JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Barack Obama is warning that “unfettered support” for Israel’s settlement policies will over time lead to a “worsening situation” between Israelis and Palestinians.

Obama spoke to the Israeli TV program “Uvda” in an interview broadcast Tuesday, as he prepares to hand off to President-elect Donald Trump, who has indicated he will be more accepting of Israel’s expansion of settlements. Trump’s pick for ambassador to Israel is an outspoken settlement supporter.

The expansion of Israeli settlements in occupied lands the Palestinians want for their future state is widely seen as an obstacle to peace. The Obama administration declined to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning settlements last month, infuriating Netanyahu.