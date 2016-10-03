WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama liked his March trip to Austin’s South by Southwest festival of technology and music so much that he’s trying to re-create the SXSW vibe on the South Lawn.

On Monday, Obama rolled out “South by South Lawn,” or SXSL. It’s bringing together artists, innovators and entrepreneurs for the equivalent of a giant White House block party for tech nerds.

The president made a midday visit to the South Lawn to check out booths and vendors promoting everything from virtual reality technology to fake tattoos. He planned to speak to the crowd about climate change later in the day in a joint appearance with actor Leonardo DiCaprio and climate scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe.